Amanda Bynes: Fans Question Valentine's Engagement Post Due to Fiancé's Alleged Wedding Ring

Amanda Bynes surprisingly announced on Instagram Friday she got engaged to a mystery man on Valentine's Day. Many of her fans had plenty of questions for the former Nickelodeon child star, as the man's identity remains a mystery. The gold ring on the man's ring finger sparked even more questions, as it appears to be a wedding band.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Bynes (@amandabynesreal) on Feb 14, 2020 at 5:38pm PST

"Engaged to tha love of my life," Bynes wrote in the caption.

The photo shows Bynes' left hand with a giant diamond ring on her ring finger on top of a man's right hand. It appears he has a gold wedding band on his ring finger.

"Is he already married?" one fan asked in the comments. The comment earned more than 100 likes, confirming the fan is not the only one asking that question.

"Fair question," one person wrote.

"Glad someone else had the same question lol," another chimed in.

The question also migrated over to Twitter. "It appears Amanda Bynes is engaged to someone... who is already married??" journalist Gabrielle Bluestone tweeted.

The man's identity remains a mystery, and Bynes' other public Instagram posts do not show signs of her dating anyone.

Bynes last made headlines on Dec. 30, when she suddenly returned to Instagram to share a selfie with her new tattoo, a heart on her right cheek. On Feb. 7, she shared a mirror selfie that confirmed the tattoo is permanent. The picture showed her wearing a California State Polytechnic University, Pomona jersey, hinting that she might be going there.

Not too much is known about Bynes' private life. In December 2019, Entertainment Tonight sources said she checked out of a sober living facility to start living on her own. However, she is still under conservatorship with her parents. The source said she has a "great relationship" with her parents.

Bynes did earn an associate's degree from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles in June, but reportedly dropped out while pursuing a bachelor's degree.

The former All That star has not spoken out herself since November 2018, when she did na interview with Paper Magazine. At the time, she said she was doing much better and stopped experimenting with drugs.

"I think that's kind of how I go about [life] now — like, what's there to lose? I have no fear of the future," she said at the time. "I've been through the worst and came out the other end and survived it so I just feel like it's only up from here."

Photo credit: Jason Merritt/Getty Images