Amanda Bynes Reveals She's Engaged to 'Love of My Life' on Valentine's Day

Amanda Bynes announced she got engaged to a mystery man on Valentine's Day. The revelation came after she revealed a face tattoo late last month. The man's identity appears to be a complete mystery, as she did not tag anyone in the photo.

"Engaged to tha love of my life," the former Nickelodeon child star, 33, wrote in the caption.

The photo appears to have been taken at a restaurant, and only shows Bynes' left hand toughing a man's right hand. Her giant ring is in clear view.

Hundreds of fans quickly bombarded the post with congratulatory messages, and several asked who the man is. One person also asked if the man was already married, considering the gold ring the man is wearing on his ring finger.

The engagement revelation is the latest surprising decision Bynes has shown off on Instagram in recent months. Back on Dec. 30, she suddenly posted a photo showing a heart tattoo on her right check. The only thing she included in the caption was an alien emoji and made sure the comments were disabled.

On Feb. 7, she returned to Instagram to share a mirror selfie from a bedroom, again showing off the face tattoo, confirming that it may be permanent. The picture shows her wearing a California State Polytechnic University, Pomona jersey. Bynes did not include a caption for the picture.

Bynes' Instagram page has been the only way for her fans to learn what is going on in her life. In December 2019, she reportedly checked out of a sober living facility to begin living on her own, but she is still under conservatorship with her parents.

Bynes has not spoken to the media since November 2018, when she spoke to Paper Magazine. At that time, it appeared she was trying to mount a comeback and said she was feeling much better.

"Those days of experimenting [with substances] are long over. I'm not sad about it and I don't miss it because I really feel ashamed of how those substances made me act," Bynes said at the time. "When I was off of them, I was completely back to normal and immediately realized what I had done — it was like an alien had literally invaded my body. That is such a strange feeling."

