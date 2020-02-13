Blake Lively Opens up About 3 Daughters in Rare Admission: 'I'm Obsessed With My Kids'

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are very calculated when it comes to revealing information about their three daughters to the public, but Lively was not holding back when talking about her obsession with them. While at the Michael Kods show on Wednesday night during New York Fashion Week, Lively said she is so obsessed with her children she is more picky about the films she makes. Lively and Reynolds welcomed their third daughter last year, but have yet to reveal the baby' name.

"I guess I really have to really, really, really, really love it, because I'm just obsessed with my kids," Lively told E! News when asked about picking film roles. "So, yeah, I think it's gotta really be worth it to take me away."

Lively's comment is in line with a statement Reynolds made last year, when he told PEOPLE the couple never make movies at the same time so the family unit is never split up. That's why when Reynolds filmed Free Guy in Boson last year, the whole family joined him.

"Blake and I don't do movies at the same time. If she is doing a movie in Thailand and I am doing a movie in Vancouver we would just never see each other. We operate as a unit, and that works really well for us," Reynolds explained to PEOPLE in May 2019. "The kids stay with us, and the family stays together, and that is where home is. So if we are in Spain or Utah or New York, as long as we are together, we’re home."

In that same interview, the Pokemon: Detective Pikachu star said he likes making movies that are appropriate for his daughters.

"To be a part of a film that my wife, Blake, is as excited about as my two daughters is unusual and super-exciting for me," Reynolds said. "It's so cool to see my girls pumped."

Unfortunately for Lively, her most recent film was definitely not toddler-friendly. She starred in the thriller The Rhythm Section, in which she plays a woman seeking revenge for her parents' deaths in a terrorist attack and becomes an assassin. Although the movie was a box office disappointment, Lively was all smiles at the Michael Kors show.

"I love him so much," Lively told E! News of Kors. The two have been close friends for a decade.

"I saw one episode of Gossip Girl, I was a crazed fan, like I was glued," Kors said of Lively. "We called her, we were going to a fashion event and she had never been to one. And I said, 'Would you like to come?' And we kind of introduced her to the fashion world."

Lively and Reynolds are parents to James, 5, and Inez, 2. They also welcomed a daughter last year.

Reynolds' next film, Free Guy, opens on July 3. In the comedy, he plays a bank teller who is really a non-playable character inside a violent video game.

Photo credit: James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images