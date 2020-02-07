Michael Douglas Arrives at Father Kirk's Home in New Photos for the First Time Since Death

Michael Douglas was seen outside the home of his later father Kirk Douglas on Thursday, the first time since he announced his father's death on Wednesday. Kirk died at age 103, following a legendary career in Hollywood. He is survived by his second wife Anne Buydens, 100, and his sons Michael, Joel and Peter.

Late Thursday, The Daily Mail published photos of Douglas arriving at the home his father and Buydens shared during their 65-year marriage. The Ant-Man actor wore all black, including a black baseball cap.

Photos also showed Buydens' nurses covering her with a blanket to shield her from photographers.

On Wednesday, Douglas, 75, announced Kirk's death with a heartbreaking message on Instagram. He included a photo of Kirk during his Hollywood career and a collage of Douglas family photos.

"It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103," Douglas wrote. "To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to. But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband."

"Kirk's life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet," Douglas continued. "Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son."

Douglas' wife Catherine Zeta-Jones also shared a tribute to her father-in-law on Instagam.

"To my darling Kirk, I shall love you for the rest of my life," Zeta-Jones wrote. "I miss you already. Sleep tight..."

Kirk was one of the last surviving stars of Hollywood's classic era, having begun his film career in 1946. He earned Oscar nominations for playing a boxer in Champion (1949), a studio executive in The Bad and the Beautiful (1952) and playing Vincent Van Gogh in Lust for Life (1956). In 1996, he received an honorary Oscar for his career. He also received the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes in 1968.

Douglas' other classics include Spartacus, Ace in the Hole, 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, Detective Story, Paths of Glory and Young Man With A Horn.

Just days before his death, Zeta-Jones and Douglas said Kirk was in good spirits.

"My father is 103 so we went and had dinner with him last night," Douglas told E! News at the Screen Actors Guild Awards last month. "It's always great to see him."

Photo credit: Vera Anderson/WireImage/Getty Images