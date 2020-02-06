Michael Douglas Recalls Having a 'Great' Time With Dad Kirk Just Weeks Before His Death

Hollywood icon Kirk Douglas died on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at the age of 103, leaving behind his wife Anne Buydens, four sons, Joel, Michael, Peter and Eric, several grandchildren and one great grandchild.

At the SAG Awards in January, Michael Douglas recalled spending time with his father the previous evening, telling E! News that he and his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, had joined Kirk for dinner.

"We had the best conversation, the best time ever," Zeta-Jones said. "My father is 103 so we went and had dinner with him last night," Douglas added. "It's always great to see him."

(Photo: Getty / Pascal Le Segretain)

Michael shared the news of Kirk's death on Instagram on Wednesday.

"It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103," Michael's post began. "To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to."

"But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband," he continued. "Kirk's life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet.

"Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son. #KirkDouglas."

Kirk was one of the last stars of Hollywood's Golden Age, having starred in over 80 movies during his career. He retired from films in 2004 after numerous star turns including roles in Champion, The Bad and the Beautiful and Spartacus, the latter of which helped end the Hollywood blacklist. He has earned several awards including three Oscar nominations, an Oscar for Lifetime Achievement and the Presidential Medal of Freedom, which is the highest honor that can be given to a United States civilian. He was also a noted philanthropist and humanitarian.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Douglas (@michaelkirkdouglas) on Feb 5, 2020 at 3:33pm PST

Photo Credit: Getty / Kurt Krieger - Corbis