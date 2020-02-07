Jessica Simpson Addresses 'Gift' Remarks Following Vanessa and Nick Lachey's Confusion

The Jessica Simpson baby gift news cycle has appeared to come to an end thanks to a clarification from Simpson herself. The singer was asked about the awkward controversy involving her ex-husband Nick Lachey and his wife, Vanessa Lachey. Simpson had said she received a baby gift from the Lacheys, but they said the gift did not come from them, leading to Vanessa fielding trolls' comments on Twitter.

On Friday, Simpson appeared on Andy Cohen's Radio Andy, where she confirmed she did not receive a gift from them.

"I didn't get a gift," Simpson said, reports Us Weekly. "I don't know where that came from."

"My gift with Nick is that he is happy and he is married," Simpson continued. "He has three beautiful children, he’s a father and he’s celebrated for that. … That’s really a gift to me because I thought that I crushed his heart. I don’t think he believed that I could actually grow up. … We were great together when we performed, we were great together on camera. We lived that."

The claim that Simpson received a gift from the Lacheys after one of her three children with Eric Johnson were born dates back to 2012 reports. On Monday, Today hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager asked the Lacheys about it.

"I feel bad. I’m sorry, but you said somebody sent her … It wasn't us," Vanessa told the hosts. "I don't know her address. But thank you, whoever sent it from us!"

Throughout the week, Twitter users criticized the Lacheys for their comments. Vanessa hit back though, repeatedly telling trolls she did not feel comfortable taking credit for a gift she did not give. Some accused her of throwing shade at Simpson.

"Sorry you think that, just didn't want to take credit for something we didn't do," Vanessa wrote to one Twitter user. "That's all. Seems weird to ignore sending a big beautiful gift basket and taking that credit. Either way... hope you have a Beautiful day!"

"Yikes," Lachey wrote in another message. "Sorry, just would feel like an 'a—' as you put it if I pretend to have sent something. Just correcting a statement. That's all."

"Well shucks! Just lost a fan!" Vanessa added in another tweet. "Hope you see the truth in this. Asked about something that wasn’t true. My heart had to make sure I was honest. Would you just let it go? ... Always be true to you!"

Simpson, who was married to Lachey from 2002 to 2006, has been busy promoting her just-released memoir Open Book. In her interview with Cohen, she revealed that her daughter Maxwell, 7, watched clips of their show Newlyweds.

"She now knows what divorce is," Simpson explained. "She knows that Nick, you know, she's watched some of our stuff. She's like, 'Mom, you're so silly. … Dad is so much cuter.'"

As for the Lacheys, they are hosting the new Netflix dating series Love Is Blind. The first five episodes will be released on Feb. 13, with four more available on Feb. 20. The finale will be available on Feb. 27.

