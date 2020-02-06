Vanessa Lachey Blasts Critics Following Her Response to Question About Jessica Simpson Gift

Vanessa Lachey responded to critics who questioned her response to a question she and husband Nick Lachey faced about Jessica Simpson on the Today Show Monday. Simpson previously said she received a gift from her ex-husband Nick and Lachey after one of her three children with husband Eric Johnson was born. However, Lachey said the gift was not from the couple.

"I feel bad. I'm sorry, but you said somebody sent her … It wasn't us," Lachey told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. "I don't know her address. But thank you, whoever sent it from us!"

In the days since the interview, Lachey defended her comments from fans, some of whom accused her of throwing shade at Simpson. Lachey repeatedly told fans she thought it was unfair to take credit for a gift she did not send.

"Sorry you think that, just didn't want to take credit for something we didn't do," Lachey explained in one tweet. "That's all. Seems weird to ignore sending a big beautiful gift basket and taking that credit. Either way... hope you have a Beautiful day!"

"Yikes," Lachey wrote to one fan who called her rude. "Sorry, just would feel like an 'a—' as you put it if I pretend to have sent something. Just correcting a statement. That's all."

"Ahhh hah! Smart! And yes! We just wanted to clear the air," Lachey wrote in another tweet. "That's all. Trust me! If I sent something, I'd take credit!"

"Well shucks! Just lost a fan!" she wrote to another fan. "Hope you see the truth in this. Asked about something that wasn’t true. My heart had to make sure I was honest. Would you just let it go? ... Always be true to you!"

Another person told Lachey they will refuse to watch the new Netflix dating show she and Nick are hosting.

"Well Damn, too bad, it's a good show," she replied. "Hope you change your mind and watch it! And sorry I was being honest and saying the truth. I feel weird accepting credit for something I didn't do. But hey... we all have opinions."

Another fan called it a "classless act."

"Hey Derek. Totally hear you," Lachey replied. "But also, you make sure you do your research and state facts and ask appropriate questions as the host... don’t you think. The statement wasn't true, so I was simply clearing that up. But definitely a beautiful sentiment if it was."

The Lacheys stopped by Today to promote Love Is Blind, a new Netflix series that debuts on Feb. 13 with five episodes. Four more will be available on Feb. 20 and the finale will be posted on Feb. 27.

As for Simpson, she appeared on Today earlier this year to promote Open Book, her new memoir. The book includes new revelations about her marriage to Nick, which lasted from 2002 to 2006. It is now available in stores.

