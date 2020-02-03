Nick and Vanessa Lachey Awkwardly Shoot Down Jessica Simpson's Baby Gift Claim

98 Degrees singer Nick Lachey and wife Vanessa Lachey stopped by the Today Show on Monday to talk about their Netflix show Love Is Blind, but the conversation quickly turned to Lachey's ex-wife Jessica Simpson, who has been out promoting her memoir Open Book. In an interview, Simpson claims she received a beautiful gift from the Lacheys after their children wee born. Awkwardly, the Lacheys said the gifts Simpson was talking about might have been from someone else.

"I interviewed Jessica Simpson for her book, Open Book, and she talked about how she has her life with her husband and her children, and she was really, really happy for y'all," Today co-host Hoda Kotb told the couple, adding that Simpson said they "sent me something beautiful when we had our children."

"I'll be honest, I obviously haven't read the book, so I don't know what she said or what she revealed there," Lachey replied, reports E! News. "But, certainly happy for her and her life, I know she is happy for us. There's definitely a mutual respect there, obviously it was a long time ago and we've all moved on."

"I feel bad, I'm sorry, you said somebody sent her...it wasn't us, but thank you, whoever sent it," Vanessa chimed in.

Lachey then turned to Vanessa to ask her what she sent to Simpson.

"I don't... I don't know her address," Vanessa said. "But thank you whoever sent it from us."

Simpson made several shocking and deeply personal revelations about her life in Open Book, which is released on Tuesday. In one section, she revealed she was sexually abused at age 6 "when I shared a bed with the daughter of a family fiend."

"It would start with tickling my back and then go into things that were extremely uncomfortable," Simpson wrote. "I wanted to tell my parents. I was the victim but somehow I felt in the wrong."

Simpson later told her parents Tina and Joe Simpson when she was 12 years old and they were on a car trip. Tish slapped Joe's arm, telling him, "I told you something was happening." Simpson never stayed at the friends' parents' home again.

Simpson said the trauma of abuse and the career pressures she faced led to her using alcohol and other stimulants.

The singer also discussed her marriage to Lachey, which lasted from 2002 to 2006.

"Our anxieties about our careers just seemed to feed off each other," Simpson wrote. "We had been together almost seven years when I told Nick, 'I think I want a divorce.' I later heard that he told the press he was blindsided. I don't know how. At that point, we were not even speaking to each other. Maybe he was just shocked that I stood up for myself. I don't think he ever thought I would take the leap."

The first five episodes of Love Is Blind debuts on Netflix on Feb. 13, with four more available on Feb. 20 and the finale going live on Feb. 27.

Photo credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images