Nick Lachey Breaks Silence on Jessica Simpson's Memoir

With Jessica Simpson's new memoir, Open Book, slated to hit bookstores everywhere tomorrow, some are curious what Simpson's ex-husband, Nick Lachey, has to say about the matter. It turns out: not that much right now. Speaking to Us Weekly, Lachey said he was blissfully unaware of any details in her tell-all book.

"Well, no, I have not read a single word," Lachey said. Apparently, the same goes for his current wife, Vanessa. "Both of us have not read the book, and no, [Jessica] did not reach out before it was published."

Lachey and Simpson were married from 2002 through 2005 and starred together on the reality series Newlyweds. In her book, Simpson explains it was the series that first led to tension between the couple.

"Our anxieties about our careers just seemed to feed off each other," she wrote. "We had been together almost seven years when I told Nick, 'I think I want a divorce.' I later heard that he told the press he was blindsided. I don't know how. At that point, we were not even speaking to each other. Maybe he was just shocked that I stood up for myself. I don't think he ever thought I would take the leap."

The couple's divorce was finalized in 2006, the same year Lachey was caught on camera bad-mouthing his ex-wife in a documentary about the album he was making at the time.

"I watched him portray himself as a victim, casting me as this selfish person," Simpson wrote. "He then mentioned that the door was still open for us to get back together. I kept pulling the blanket up over my face to hide because I felt so exposed. It was so disrespectful and [he] dragged me back into his orbit when I was just starting to leave it."

After she talked about the issue with Lachey face-to-face, Simpson confessed that she "didn't know any other way to make it better, so I slept with him." Though she continued to explain that she felt no connection with him after that night, confirming to her that "this man was not my husband anymore."

Lachey and his wife, Vanessa, are about to head up Love is Blind, a three-week reality series event that will follow the journey of single people who are looking for a connection deeper than love at first sight.

Love is Blind will premiere on Netflix Feb. 13, while Open Book will be available to purchase tomorrow, Feb. 4.