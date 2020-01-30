Nick and Vanessa Lachey’s 'Love is Blind' Netflix Dating Show Trailer Released

Could you find the love of your life without ever seeing them? That's the question Netflix's new dating show, Love Is Blind, aims to answer. Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey and premiering Feb. 13, the three-week event follows the journey of singles looking for a connection deeper than love at first sight.

As seen in the streaming network's first trailer, these adventurous singles have a chance to find love without ever having seen the person they're connecting with in person, taking away the distractions of the outside world in secluded pods where they have the chance to talk and get to know each other, all without getting to see if their physical attraction matches their emotional chemistry.

"I've met the person I want to spend the rest of my life with. I've never seen her before," one person says in the trailer. "Ethnicity, race, physical appearance—none of that matters."

When a connection is made, the singles can propose and get to see their fiancé for the first time, but things get only more complicated from there. Engaged and back in the real world, the new couples are tasked with planning their wedding day and seeing if the love they found before fully meeting can follow them for the rest of their lives or if reality will tear them apart.

"The physical attraction is on par with the emotional connection," one woman says, as another is seen sprinting away in a wedding dress shouting, "I cannot do this!"

The 10-part series rolls out weekly for three weeks with a two-hour finale on Feb. 27, when the singles will determine once and for all if love is truly blind.

Love Is Blind (produced by Kinetic Content) premieres on Feb. 13 on Netflix and runs for 10 episodes wrapping up with a 2-hour final on Feb. 27.

Photo credit: Netflix