Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Reach Custody Agreement Regarding Daughter Everly

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan finally reached a custody agreement for their 6-year-old daughter Everly. Notably, the two A-listers made sure to include restrictions on how Everly would be presented on social media. The couple have rarely shared photos of Everly and always make sure to obscure her face when they do.

The new agreement gives Tatum and Dewan a 50/50 custody split, according to legal documents obtained by The Blast. The former Step Up stars will also work with a counselor to create a schedule to split holidays and custody time fairly.

One portion of the agreement says that Dewan and Tatum agreed that neither of them will include Everly in social media advertisement posts. They can share photos from family events, but they must have the other party's consent if they wish to include Everly in a paid advertisement online.

Ensuring Everly's privacy has always been a top priority for the couple. In June 2019, when Everly celebrated her sixth birthday, Dewan shared a photo that only showed Everly from the back. Tatum shared a photo of Everly at a school assembly in September 2018, but once again, the picture showed Everly's back. When Tatum shared videos featuring Everly during a father-daughter trip to Las Vegas, he used captions to cover her face.

When Tatum and Dewan surprised everyone by announcing their plans to divorce in April 2018, the couple said there are "no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible."

However, reaching a custody agreement for Everly proved difficult. Back in January 2019, Tatum went to a judge to get an official custody schedule, but the dispute was still ongoing into November. That month, he asked for a counselor to set the schedule after a "conflict" with Dewan. Dewan's team later accused Tatum of "grandstanding" and of allegedly not paying enough in child support.

Dewan and Tatum's divorce was also finalized in November. They have both since moved on, with Tatum dating singer Jessie J and Dewan in a relationship with actor Steve Kazee. She and Kazee are expecting their first child together.

Tatum and Jessie J broke up late last year, only to reunite earlier this month. They took their relationship Instagram official when he posted a Jan. 22 photo of the them together.

One Instagram troll told Tatum he "looks better" with Dewan than Jessie J.

"Why don't you seriously think about what your doing. It's hurtful and I ain't about it," Tatum replied. "If you can't not be a horrible hating person on my page and support the infinite and untouchable beauty and woman that jess is... please kindly get TF out of here. No one wants you here. Especially me."

Photo credit: JB Lacroix/ WireImage/Getty Images