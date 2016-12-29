Zooey Deschanel Talks About Her Daughter and Her Favorite Accessory

Zooey Deschanel couldn’t help but gush about her 14-month-old daughter during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres.

According to E! News, the New Girl star talked about the joys of motherhood and said her little girl, Elsie, is “really special.”

“She is really special. She’s saying some words. She says a lot of words but she’s really obsessed with hats right now,” Zooey shared on the Ellen DeGeneres Show. “My mom wears hats a lot and we had dinner with her and as soon as my mom came out, my daughter said, ‘hat! hat!’”

The actress added, “I think she’s really proud that she recognizes that and if she walks in my closet, the hats are on the top shelf and she’ll point to them.”

Zooey also talked about her new animated movie Trolls. “I love it,” she told Ellen about her experience doing animation. “I don’t have to put on makeup, dress up or do anything.”

Trolls hits theaters on November 4.