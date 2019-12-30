YouTube Star Brittani Boren Leach: Fans Send Love After Infant Son Dies Due to Brain Damage

Fans flooded Brittani Boren Leach’s Instagram comments with love after the tragic loss of her son this week. The YouTube star lost her 3-month-old child, Crew after he stopped breathing on Christmas Day. The vlogger is leaning on her fans and followers for strength.

Leach broke a lot of hearts with her unflinching posts this week, beginning on Wednesday and then continuing through the rest of the week. As she explained in the first post, her son Crew stopped breathing during a nap on the holiday, and suffered serious brain damage in that time.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“While at a relative’s house last night, Crew laid down for a nap and when I went to check on him, he was not breathing. We are living a nightmare, and I’m dying inside. Please pray for my baby. This can’t be real,” she wrote.

In the ensuing posts, Leach revealed that Crew was put on a ventilator, but there was nothing to be done about the damage to his brain. The family was left with “some hard decisions to make,” and ultimately, they did. In the early hours of Sunday morning, Leach revealed that she was making arrangements for Crew’s funeral, confirming that he had passed away.

Friends, fans and followers showered Leach and her family with love after the revelation, sharing in the immense weight of her loss. Comments were filled with heart emojis and prayers, and Leach was appreciative of all of them.

“The weight of this situation is incomprehensible for most. Remember you are so strong and amazing. You are allowed to feel how you feel. You have so many people holding your situation close to their hearts right now and praying hard. Sending nothing but love to you,” wrote fellow YouTuber Emily Noel.

“Holding you close in my thoughts and prayers. Wishing desperately this wasn’t happening. Crying with you. God help all who love Crew to the depths of their souls. Please God, bring comfort,” added author Lysa TerKeurst.

“I keep waking up in the middle of the night to pray for you. I just want to hug your neck. None of it is right. None of it is fair. It shouldn’t be this way. No human can withstand this pain, but with Him, it is possible. It feels impossible but you are so loved and God’s got you,” wrote Amber Emily Smith, wife of country music star Granger Smith.

Leach continued to share updates on her Instagram Stories with fans throughout the weekend. On Sunday afternoon, she confirmed that Crew is undergoing the process of organi donation, calling him a “hero.” Fans applauded Leach for having the strength to sit through this process as well.