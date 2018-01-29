WWE Diva Maryse Goes Nude in New Pregnancy Photo

Motherhood has never looked better! WWE Diva Maryse Ouellet is a picture of maternal beauty in a new nude photo that shows off her changing body during her first pregnancy.

The Total Divas cast member, who is married to Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, kneels demurely in the sultry photo, showing off her growing belly in a monochromatic pic she shared with her one million followers Friday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Giving Life!!!” she captioned the picture, which quickly racked up more than 158,000 likes.

Giving Life!!! A post shared by Maryse Mizanin (@marysemizanin) on Jan 25, 2018 at 12:11pm PST

Fans were all about her mom glam photoshoot.

“Pregnancy goals!” one person commented.

“Love love love this!” another added. “You look beautiful! Motherhood looks amazing on you!”

The WWE couple announced they were expecting their first child in September and revealed that the baby is going to be a girl in October.

Wednesday, the E! reality show documented the moment in which the 35-year-old shared with her husband that he was going to be a dad.

“Mike has been on the road. I haven’t seen him in a few days and I’m feeling tired,” Maryse said in a confessional. “I feel like I need to nap all the time and it’s just not like me. This has been the longest 48 hours of my life.”

When Mike returned from a trip, his wife confronted him with the good news: “I wanted to talk to you about something before you go to bed,” she told him. “Actually, I’ve been trying to talk to you for 48 hours now, but I wanted to see you in person.”

She then whipped out a positive pregnancy test, saying, “Congratulations, dad!”

“I’m speechless; I’m happy; I’m nervous; I’m scared,” he told her once the initial shock wore off. “This is kind of an interesting time too.”

Maryse was unsure about the timing too, as the couple revealed they weren’t trying for a baby at the time.

“You know when they say timing is everything, well timing is everything,” she told cameras. “My career is doing phenomenal, Mike’s career is doing phenomenal … I don’t know what’s gonna happen now.”

She continued, “I’m pregnant and I work in a very physical company, like it’s WWE. This is definitely unknown.”