Widow of The Wanted's Tom Parker Gives Heartbreaking Update About Young Daughter

✖

Late The Wanted singer Tom Parker's 2-year-old daughter Aurelia Rose still believes her father might come home someday. During a recent appearance on the British talk show Lorraine, Parker's widow, Kelsey Parker, opened up about her life since her husband's passing, revealing the heartbreaking conversations she and her daughter have had every day since Parker's death at age 33 in March following a battle with terminal brain cancer.

Speaking with the show's hosts, Kelsey, who also shared son Bodhi Thomas, 20 months, with her late husband, said that while she has "been really honest" with her daughter, little Aurelia "does still talk about him every day and she doesn't quite understand that he's not coming back." Kelsey said that she has "to be really blunt to say he's not coming, that's it. He's dead and he's not coming back." She went on to reveal that the toddler still believes her father is on tour and will one day return home.

"She's a bit like, 'Well, you've been on tour, so is he going to come back from this?' She's just really confused by it," she explained. "She does ask me every day about him. We have little things around the house of Tom's, so she'll see his wallet and be like, 'Oh, that's Daddy's wallet!' And I'm like, 'Yeah, that's Daddy's wallet.'"

Parker revealed in October 2020 that he was diagnosed with Stage Four glioblastoma, an inoperable brain tumor the month prior, sharing, "we are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way." In the months that followed, the "Glad You Came" singer traveled to Spain for treatment. His wife announced in late March that following a years-long battle, Parker died at the age of 33. In a statement announcing his death, Kelsey said, "Our hearts are broken, Tom was the center of our world, and we can't imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence."

Reflecting on her husband's cancer battle, Kelsey told Lorraine that "our house was never sad. It was a happy place to be in, so we wanted to write a book and share that with people. That you can be in a really dark place, but take some light from it." She revealed that the happiness is something the family has maintained even after Parker's death. Kelsey shared that her two children "wake up happy... so I can't be sad. And he wouldn't want us to be sad and mourning. Don't get me wrong, I get my bad days, of course I do. At night it is lonely. But this is my life, I have to get on with it.