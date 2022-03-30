The Wanted’s Tom Parker Dead at 33 Following Cancer Battle

Tom Parker, a member of the boy band The Wanted, has died following a battle with brain cancer. His wife, Kelsey Parker, shared the sad news on Instagram Wednesday. Parker was 33. He leaves behind two children, Aurelia, 2, and Bodhi, 1.

Parker died “peacefully” early Wednesday, with his family by his side, Kelsey wrote on Instagram. “Our hearts are broken, Tom was the center of our world, and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence,” Kelsey continued. “We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kelsey went on to thank Parker’s fans for their support. “Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout; he fought until the very end. I’m forever proud of you,” she wrote.

“Max, Jay, Siva, Nathan, and the whole Wanted family are devastated by the tragic and premature loss of our bandmate Tom Parker, who passed away peacefully at lunchtime today surrounded by his family and his bandmates,” The Wanted’s representative wrote on Instagram. “Tom was an amazing husband to Kelsey and father to Aurelia and Bodhi. He was our brother; words can’t express the loss and sadness we feel. Always and forever in our hearts.”

Parker was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor in September 2020. He recently went to Spain for treatment, and he missed some of The Wanted’s tour dates in April 2022. At the time, Parker told his fans there was a delay in his treatment. “It was only meant to last 20 days, but due to a couple of logistical changes with tests and results, it won’t be complete until the end of the week now, which has delayed our journey home,” he wrote at the time, reports Digital Spy. “I’m obviously gutted that I’ll be missing the first few shows, but as I’m sure you will understand, I have to complete my treatment cycle.”

Parker’s tumor came to light after he suffered a seizure in July 2020. He suffered another seizure during a vacation in August and was diagnosed with Stage Four glioblastoma, notes Digital Spy. The diagnosis came while Kelsey was pregnant with their second child.

The Wanted formed in 2009 and scored hits with “All Time Low,” “Heat Vacancy,” and “Lock My Mind” from their first album. Their biggest U.S. hit is “Glad You Came.” They took a hiatus in 2014 but reunited for a tour in September 2021.