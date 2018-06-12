Why Kylie Jenner Deleted All Those Stormi Social Media Photos

Kylie Jenner has tightened security around her daughter and removed several pictures from Instagram after receiving numerous kidnapping threats.

Jenner was always careful when it came to posting her daughter, Stormi Webster, on social media. However, the 20-year-old mom couldn’t help putting a few adorable pictures up on Instagram. Now, she is taking privacy and security a lot more seriously due to a number of threats to kidnap the baby, according to a report by The Sun.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A source close to the make-up mogul said that she was not dealing well with negative Instagram comments. Of course, Jenner and the rest of the Kardashian clan deal with a constant influx of trolls, but the insider said when it comes to Stormi, Jenner is much more sensitive.

“There have been an increasing number of trolls on social media calling Stormi ugly, and throwing out really horrible insults,” they said. “It’s been really upsetting for Kylie, because also some of the comments are direct threats to kidnap her.”

Jenner has been distressed by these comments, not least of all because she is being made to feel like a bad mother at such a young age.

“Some people have commented saying it’s all Kylie’s fault because she has exposed her by putting her on social media. The haters have always been there, but just getting way, way worse these last few weeks – and calling out Kylie for being a bad mom,” the insider added.

The sparse pictures Jenner has shared of baby Stormi have been joyful, showing now naturally the reality star has taken to motherhood. Jenner is the youngest of her famous sisters, and has only been with Stormi’s father, Travis Scott, for about a year. Her Instagram posts showed a happy and well adjusted life for them, but thanks to the threats, the updates may be a thing of the past.

“Kylie is terrified – she’s stepping up security. She hardly takes Stormi out in public but is now making sure that she’s got protection at all times,” the insider added.

Jenner’s security has also been a source of contention, however, as shortly after Stormi’s birth many fans speculated that she resembled Jenner’s personal bodyguard, Tim Chung. Rumors circulated for months that the two had had a secret affair leading to Stormi’s conception. However, the story died down last month after Stormi’s birth certificate revealed Scott’s name as her official father.

If Jenner does decide to spend more time off the radar, it shouldn’t be too difficult for her. The reality star enacted a level of radio silence that was uncharacteristic of her when she became pregnant. She never even officially announced her pregnancy until February, when she finally gave birth.