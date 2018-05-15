Why Khloe Kardashian Spent Mother’s Day Alone in Cleveland

Khloé Kardashian may have created a rift in her family after deciding to reconcile with Tristan Thompson after he allegedy cheated on her throughout her pregnancy, but as a source told PEOPLE Monday, the new mom has made up her mind.

While her mom, grandmother and sisters celebrated Mother’s Day in Calabasas this weekend, Kardashian, 33, stayed in Cleveland to celebrate the milestone holiday with 1-month-old daughter True.

Thompson, 27, meanwhile, was in Boston with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the NBA playoffs, but appears to have called for some stunning flower arrangements to be sent to the mother of his new baby, based on Kardashian’s social media posts.

“Khloé is determined to show that she is happy in Cleveland,” a source told PEOPLE Monday. “She’s very stubborn when it comes to her life. Her family still disagrees with her decision to stay with Tristan, but they are trying to be supportive. They wanted Khloé back in L.A. for Mother’s Day, but she’s doing her own thing.”

According to the source, Kardashian “wants to show everyone that she is making the right decision.”

“She doesn’t care what anyone thinks,” said the insider. “She actually seems very happy. She doesn’t really talk about Tristan, she just wants to talk about True. She loves being a mom!”

The source added that so far, adapting to life with a newborn has gone “very smoothly” for Kardashian.

“She has help so she can leave for shorter workouts, but otherwise she spends most of her time with the baby,” the source said. “She tries to rest a bit during the day, since she’s feeding at night. She seems very energetic and excited to get back to a new normal.”

Last week, a different source told the publication that the KarJenners are “still not happy” with Thompson and had “no desire to spend Mother’s Day with him.”

“Khloé’s decision to stay with Tristan has definitely caused friction,” said the source. “Her family hasn’t visited her for weeks. It’s been hard for Khloé, but she’s doing what she believes is best for her family.”

So far, Kardashian has yet to comment on the cheating scandal, but mom Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian have made their opinions known.

Earlier this month on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jenner, 62, said the family sprung “into action with love” after photos and video of Thompson cheating with other women surfaced online.

“We all hopped on a plane and flew to Cleveland, because that’s what we know to do,” she said. “I’m there to support my kids no matter what happens. I just do the best I can, just like anybody else would for their family. There’s a lot of us and we all get together and we do things together and we’re a force to be reckoned with.”

Appearing on the same show, Kim, 37, said the situation was “so f—ed up.”

“Poor Khloé,” she said. “We really were rooting for Khloé. And we still are. She’s so strong and she’s doing the best that she can. It’s a really sad situation, all over.”

After what Kim said, Thompson blocked her on social media, she revealed last week on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

Still, “I’m always rooting for love,” she said. “I’m always rooting for families.”

Photo credit: Getty / Jamie McCarthy