Whitney Cummings Welcomes Her First Child

Whitney Cummings has welcomed her first child. The comedian, 41, announced Sunday that she had given birth to her baby boy, sharing a photo of herself that gave a look at her son's hand but kept his face obscured. Of course, Cummings announced the news in her typical joking manner, quipping in the caption, "3-D printed a human. Enjoy me never having brushed hair again."

Cummings' famous friends were quick to send her well-wishes, with Hilary Swank commenting, "Congrats, Whitney!! Have lots of tips, if ya need any!!!!" Jo Koy wrote, "Congratulations Whitney," as Nikki Glaser chimed in, "Congrats momma!!" Tiffany Haddish chimed in, "Congratulations!!!" as Sophia Bush commented alongside three heart emojis, "Congrats!!!"

Cummings announced she was pregnant with her first child in June, sharing a photo of her baby bump while clad in a bikini. "In these pix I am with child," she wrote in the June 20 Instagram post's caption. "And there's a baby in me too. Human pup coming December. All your dates in 2023 still happening I just may fall over a couple times."

Later that month, Cummings shared that she was expecting a baby boy, poking fun at how her unborn child looked in a sonogram. "My favorite pic of my babies face so far," she wrote. "This just in: it's a BOY. Help me name this monster. Rusty? Dusty? Bill?" She went on to share more sonogram footage in her Instagram Story, sharing a video of her baby's hand moving up and down that she said looked like he was "waving."

Cummings previously opened up about freezing her eggs when she was 32 years old during an appearance on TODAY in February. During a discussion with Jenna Bush Hager and Willie Geist, the comedian was asked if she was thinking about motherhood, at which point she responded, "Okay so look, here's the thing. I have all the time in the world to have biological children, so there's no rush. But I did freeze my eggs."

"They have a beautiful beachfront in Redondo, California. They're on better real estate than me. I do want to get them out before the sea level rises and they flood, but I was going to try this year to get pregnant," she continued. "So, any takers? Any husbands in New York? There's no husbands in L.A. Everyones on fentanyl and mushrooms, I can't."