Whitney Cummings Announces Pregnancy

Whitney Cummings is about to be a mom! The comedian announced Tuesday that she is pregnant and expecting her first baby, the mom-to-be announcing the news on Instagram, where she shared photos of herself playing ball with one of her dogs and bearing a visible baby bump. Cummings, 40, also posted a sonogram image.

"In these pix I am with child. And there's a baby in me too. Human pup coming December," she captioned the pictures. As for her upcoming tour, Cummings assured fans that her pregnancy will not affect it, writing, "all tour dates in 2023 still happening I just may fall over a couple times." She added in the comments section, "ca shows this weekend are ON! I'm just pregnant not dying."

Cummings did not reveal the identity of her baby's father, though she did poke some fun at it on Twitter. Responding to a tweet from TMZ reporting on her pregnancy, Cummings wrote, "father is [Matt Rife] please start this rumor." Rife played along, quote-retweeting her tweet to add, "This is true! I got her last egg!" Cummings at this time has not further commented on the father. She most recently dated veterinarian Alex Barnes in 2021 and was previously engaged to advertising executive Miles Skinner, though the two called off their engagement in 2020.

The pregnancy announcement comes after Cummings in February opened up motherhood potentially being in her future. During an appearance on the Today show, the I'm Fine ... And Other Lies author said she wanted to have a baby within the year even though she felt like she had "all the time in the world." She also revealed that she "did freeze my eggs," joking that "they have a beautiful beachfront in Redondo, California. They're on better real estate than me." Cummings said she did "want to get them out before the sea level rises and they flood, but I was going to try this year to get pregnant."

Cummings' Tuesday announcement was met with plenty of congratulatory comments. Paris Hilton took to the comments section to write, "So happy for you sis," with Rosario Dawson commenting, "AS!!!!! Whoop whoop. So happy for you love!" Alison Brie said, "Wowowow congratulations!!" Rachel Bilson reacted to the post with a series of heart emojis.