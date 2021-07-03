'Wheel of Fortune': Vanna White's Daughter Turns 24 — See the Sweet Birthday Photo

✖

Wheel of Fortune co-host Vanna White marked her daughter Giovanna celebrated her 24th birthday on Thursday, July 1. White marked the major milestone by sharing a recent picture with her daughter, nicknamed Gigi, with fans on social media. White and her ex-husband, restaurant owner George Santo Pietro, are Giovanna's parents. White and Santo Pietro are also parents to son Nicholas, 27.

"Happy 24th Birthday to my amazing, beautiful, and talented daughter Gigi," White wrote on Thursday, alongside a fun photo of mother and daughter hugging. The photo earned hundreds of comments from fans, who also wished Giovanna a happy birthday.

Less than a month ago, White also celebrated Nicholas' birthday by sharing an old photo from the day he was born. "27 years ago today, this sweet angel came into our world. Happy birthday to my kind, loving and incredible son Nikko," she wrote on June 10. On June 20, White marked Father's Day by sharing a photo with her 95-year-old father, Miguel Ángel Rósich.

White and Santo Pietro divorced in 2002. She started dating contractor John Donaldson in 2012 and they have been together ever since. The two have not married, although a source told OK! Magazine last month she hopes to marry soon. "She wants to be married before she turns 65 next February," the source claimed. The source said the two have talked about having an "intimate ceremony" in Hawaii and White wants her Wheel of Fortune co-star Pat Sajak to walk her down the aisle. "Pat thinks John is a great guy, which means a lot to Vanna," the insider said. "John visits the set all the time and gets along with the whole crew."

In 2019, White told Closer Weekly she and Donaldson already felt married. "We’ve been together for eight years and it seems to be working so we’re both happy, so in my eyes, I feel — in both of our eyes — we feel married," White said at the time. "So I don’t think you necessarily have to have a piece of paper unless you want to. Everybody’s different, so for each his own."

White does refer to Donaldson occasionally as her husband, she told Tamron Hall in January. “He feels like a fiancé, he feels like a husband,” White told the talk show host. “We’ve been together a long time. I’d call him my husband.”

In the same interview, White opened up about the tragic death of The Young and the Restless actor John Gibson, whom she was engaged to. Gibson died in a 1986 plane crash. "It was obviously very hard, it’s so hard to lose someone instantly like that and be in the public eye, you want to mourn yourself," White recalled. "But I have to say there were so many people that reached out to me, fans that shared their experiences so I didn’t feel alone, I felt loved and I felt protected, but the fans that reached out and just all of America that reached out made it a little bit easier if that’s possible."