Wendy Williams' Son Kevin Hunter Jr. Evicted From Miami Apartment

Wendy Williams' financial issues have reportedly trickled down to her 22-year-old son, Kevin Hunter Jr. Williams' struggles were made public amid her battle with Wells Fargo. The financial institution froze her assets after they became suspicious that she could not manage them independently and under dire health conditions. Williams shot back and was angry that she had no access to her fortune. She has since been appointed a guardian to manage her accounts. But it was reportedly too late to stop her son from being evicted from the Miami apartment he lives in that was funded by the former television host.

PEOPLE Magazine reports that Kevin Jr. owed $70,000 in unpaid rent and was faced with an eviction notice in Aug. 2022 after failing to pay rent since Feb. 2021. The college student was served with the official eviction summons and responded that same month by saying his mother paid a full year's rent upfront beginning in March 2021 "with her intent being to purchase [the apartment] at the end of the lease." He says he signed the lease "on her behalf," at her request. As his mother's health began to be affected, things changed for him.

"As the lease approached the end, my mom went through some health issues that put the court in control of her finances," he noted in court documents. "All of this happened suddenly, and all of the financial support that she always gave me stopped, including my housing." He says he agreed to a month-to-month payment option, but couldn't keep up.

Additionally, Kevin Jr. says he had to leave school to tend to his ailing mother. His father, Kevin Hunter Sr., has since spoken out, saying Williams' guardians have axed their son out. Williams has not commented on the matter as of yet.