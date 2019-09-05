Watch Princess Charlotte Arrive at Her First Day of School

Princess Charlotte is growing up! After spending roughly 18 months at Wilcock’s Nursery School, on Thursday, Sept. 5, the little royal, who is fourth in line to the throne, joined older brother Prince George for her first day of school at Thomas’s Battersea in London. The tiny duo were accompanied by their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, and were greeted by the head of lower school, Helen Haslem, when they arrived.

Princess Charlotte arrives for her first day of school at Thomas’s Battersea, joining her older brother Prince George. ✏️📚🏫 pic.twitter.com/8l63WEjzcw — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 5, 2019

According to PEOPLE, the Royal Family, minus youngest member Prince Louis, who, at just 1, is too young for school, arrived at Thomas’s Battersea at around 8:20 a.m., with video of their arrival showing Charlotte adorably hiding behind her mother before her outgoing nature took over. George, meanwhile, held William’s hand, with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge carrying their children’s backpacks.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“First day — very excited,” William reportedly told Haslem as they made their way into the building, where they took Charlotte, who will not go by her royal title among her peers, to her classroom.

The princess is said to be in a class of 21, one of three reception classes in her year, and school couldn’t be more “delighted” to have her.

“We are delighted that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have decided that Princess Charlotte will join her elder brother, Prince George, at Thomas’s Battersea,” Headteacher Simon O’Malley said in a statement released by the palace in May. “We greatly look forward to welcoming her and all of our new pupils to the school.”

Although she is just 4-years-old, Charlotte will have a packed schedule to keep her busy. The little royal’s curriculum will include a variety of subjects, including drama, art and French. The school’s website also notes that Charlotte, along with her peers, will take classes in ballet, music, computing, math, reading, and more.

“In the Reception year children will play and explore; make choices and learn to have a go and persevere; be creative and solve problems; form good relationships; be safe, secure and happy,” reads Thomas’s Battersea’s curriculum statement. “A stimulating environment, including a multisensory outdoor play area, supports the teachers’ planned activities and the children’s own initiatives for learning.”

Meanwhile, Prince George, now entering Year 2, will also be taught religious studies, French, computing, art/design technology, music, drama, P.E. and ballet.