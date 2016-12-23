Watch: Mariah Carey and Her Son Moroccan Sing and Dance to ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’

Merry Christmas everybody! I’m making my favorite sauce and I hope you’re enjoying the Yuletide cheer! 🎄🎁🎅🏼 A video posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Dec 22, 2016 at 9:35am PST

Mariah Carey and her son, Moroccan, are all of us when we listen to “All I Want For Christmas,” PEOPLE reports.

Carey shared an adorable video to Instagram on Thursday of herself and her 5 ½-year-old son lip-syncing and dancing around in their pajamas to her smash Christmas hit!

“Merry Christmas everybody! I’m making my favorite sauce and I hope you’re enjoying the Yuletide cheer!” Carey, 46, captioned the sweet video adding a Christmas tree, present and Santa emoji.

All that’s missing is Mariah’s daughter, Monroe! She would probably bring just as much sass to the video as her mother as she sings along to everyone’s favorite Christmas song.

