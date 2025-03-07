‘You’ Star Penn Badgley’s Wife Domino Kirke Pregnant With Twins

Penn Badgley is setting his sights on fatherhood again. The You star and wife, singer Domino Kirke are expecting twins.

Kirke took to her Instagram to share that babies No. 3 and No. 4 are “coming this Summer! Talk about a PLOT TWIST! Spontaneous twins are beyond magical. We are stunned. We are in awe. Can’t think of anyone else I’d rather be on this ride with.” Kirke also posted photos of her growing baby bump alongside her family.

Badgley, 38, and Kirke, 41, began dating in 2014 and tied the knot in a New York courthouse in 2017. They welcomed their son James in 2020 after previously suffering two miscarriages. Kirke is also mom to son, Cassius, 16, whom she shares with musician Morgan O’Kane.

“Being a doula for as long as I’ve been a parent has healed my relationship with my creativity over and over again,” Kirke recently told Rolling Stone. “I’m constantly reminded by my kids and clients that I’m a profoundly creative person. I don’t need to be making music or putting art into the world to feel like an artist.”

As for Badgley, he recently shared during a live taping of the Modern Love podcast that it hasn’t been easy being a parent. “Sometimes it can be tough, and you can just be over it,” he said via PEOPLE. “And for whatever reason, there’s always going to be the times as a parent…you lose your patience.”

Badgley seems to be having a pretty busy spring. The actor will soon be seen in the fifth and final season of Netflix’s stalker drama You, releasing on Apr. 24. The new season will see Badgley’s Joe Goldberg continuing to fight his inner demons while trying to live a happily ever after in New York City. But with Joe, nothing is predictable, and there is no telling what will happen. At the very least, even if Joe doesn’t get a happily ever after, at least Badgley is living well in that department.

It seems like the Badgley twins can’t be coming at a better time, and it will be exciting to see him and Kirke start another new chapter in their lives. It’s unknown when in summer the babies will be arriving, but that will definitely be something to look forward to for the Badgley family as their family expands.