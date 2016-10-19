Watch: Kelly Clarkson’s Daughter River Rose Shows off Her Sweet and Sassy Sides

Kelly Clarkson has always said her daughter is like her mini-me and we have grown to love her sweet and sassy attitude.

In Kelly Clarkson’s promo reel for her new book “River Rose and the Magical Lullaby,” we get to see just how adorable River Rose’s personality has become, Rare Country reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“OK y’all – she is out of hand,” Kelly says to the camera as videos of River are shown. “I can’t even get her to work. I am pulling this train all myself. She’s like sleeping on the job and she’s eating all the time. I mean, when you try to talk to her, she just slams the door in your face. She’s such a micromanager… and the attitude!”

River Rose and the experiences she’s had while traveling the world was Clarkson’s inspiration for the new book.