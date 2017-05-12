Watch: Jenna Dewan Tatum Dishes on Daughter Everly’s First Dance Lesson

With Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum as parents, it’s pretty safe to say the couple’s 3-year-old daughter, Everly, has dancing in her genes. As it turns out, she wasn’t too into the idea at first.

“[At first], she was like, ‘I’m not taking a dance class.’ I was like, ‘OK, I’m not going to be a dance mom,’ ” Dewan Tatum said on Late Night With Seth Meyers. “I don’t want to be the one that’s like, ‘No, you have to go,’ all pushy. I’ve seen these moms. I grew up with them, I know them. I didn’t have one!…[But] I was very conscious not to do that.”

Despite Everly’s hesitations, the little girl soon changed her tune.

“But then the first day, she goes, ‘You know, I want to go to dance class,’” the actress recalled. “And I was like, ‘Let’s go!’ I organized the troops…Get the tights, I need the shoes, I want the bag, let’s go! She was into it.”

Speaking of dance, the actress dished on her hosting gig on new show World of Dance, which also features Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo.

Dewan Tatum joked that there’s only one reason she actually signed on to do the show — to steal Lopez’s beauty secrets.

“I was like, ‘I’m going to do this show—you know, I love [J.Lo], but I also want to find out her beauty secrets,’” Dewan Tatum joked, adding, “There’s some random herb in Botswana that she’s taking every day. She’s like Benjamin Button!”

The actress also noted that Lopez is one of her biggest inspirations.

“[I’m] a huge fans of hers. I mean, as a dancer, she’s like an icon…She’s a dancer, she turned into an actress, and she created an empire for herself,” Dewan Tatum explained. “I’m so in love with her. She’s like the nicest, coolest, most beautiful person in the world.”

