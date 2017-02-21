Watch: Hoda Kotb’s Baby Girl Already Has a Playdate Partner

Hoda Kotb announced Tuesday morning that she has adopted a baby girl, Haley Joy, and the new mom was overjoyed to share her news with her fellow Today show anchors during a phone interview on the show.

It looks like little Haley won’t have to wait too long for her first playdate, as the Today show’s Facebook page shared a sweet video of anchor Savannah Guthrie‘s infant son, Charley, and wrote that he “can’t wait for a playdate with Haley!”

The cute clip features Charley resting on an elephant-covered cushion as his mom chats with him.

“What do you have to say to your friend Haley?” Guthrie asks her little boy. “You love her already?” she continues as little Charley smiles at the camera.

“She’s a lucky little girl,” Guthrie added.

Check out Charley’s adorable video above.

