Watch: Amber Portwood Swings at Farrah Abraham During ‘Teen Mom OG’ Reunion

Amber Portwood’s tension with Farrah Abraham reached a boiling point during the Teen Mom OG reunion show.

Cameras all over the room captured the dramatic moment Portwood stormed onto the set and tried to punch her costar.

Things came to a head when the mediator, Dr. Drew Pinsky, asked Abraham and her boyfriend Simon Saran about remarks made about Portwood’s fiancé Matt Baier. Saran reportedly made a comment about him being a pedophile because he is nearly 20 years older than Portwood.

Instead of issuing an apology, Abraham added, “Well, I’m sorry that Matt probably looks like it.”

At that point Portwood burst back into the studio shouting, “Just because somebody’s 20 years older than you doesn’t mean he’s a f–king pedophile.”

A producer intervened, but the women kept going at each other.

“Shut your f—ing mouth, do you understand me? I’m going to stand up for my man!” Portwood shouted.

