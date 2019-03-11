‘Walking Dead’ Star Norman Reedus Gushes Over ‘Badass’ Diane Kruger in Throwback Photo of Baby Bump

Norman Reedus celebrated his “bada–” girlfriend Diane Kruger on International Women’s Day.

The Walking Dead star took to Instagram on Sunday, two days after the official International Women’s Day, to gush over the German-born actress, who bore a very visible baby bump as she leaned against a classic Camaro in the black-and-white throwback photo.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This badass,” Reedus captioned the photo in honor of International Women’s Day. “#internationalwomensday. every day.”

The photo came just four months after Kruger and Reedus welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, in November of 2018. The couple had been highly secretive in the months leading up to their little girl’s birth. Although rumors that they were pregnant first began to swirl in May, when the Welcome to Marwen actress wore a number of loose-fitting outfits while attending the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, neither Reedus nor Kruger confirmed the news until just weeks before the birth.

In the months since welcoming their first child together, the couple has made it clear that they intend to keep their life together just as private as they had kept their pregnancy. Along with only sharing glimpses of their daughter’s feet or hands on social media, Kruger made a plea for privacy in January after photos of herself with her baby were leaked without her permission.

“Dear fans, dear non fans, dear paparazzi and anyone with a conscience. We were just tagged in these paparazzi pictures of me and our daughter. These pictures were taken without our consent and expose a vulnerable and innocent baby,” she wrote.

“While we understand that some people would like to see a picture of our daughter, we as parents, want nothing more than allow her to grow up in privacy and safety,” she continued. “Me and @bigbaldhead would kindly ask you not to repost these pictures and help us achieve that goal. Whoever has already posted them, please take them down. Please put yourself in our shoes. We are just like any parent wanting the very best for our child. Thank you for your support.”

Kruger and Reeedus began dating in 2016 after they starred alongside one another in the film Sky. They went public with their relationship in March of that year, and made their first red carpet appearance together at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards.

Along with their little girl, Reedus is also a father to 19-year-old son Mingus Lucien, whom he shares with his ex, Helena Christensen.