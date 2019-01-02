Vanessa Lachey Responds to Fan Who Says Daughter Looks Like Husband Nick Lachey’s Ex Jessica Simpson

Vanessa Lachey is starting 2019 on a positive note.

The actress responded with grace to a Twitter user who wrote that she thinks Lachey and husband Nick Lachey‘s nearly 4-year-old daughter, Brooklyn, looks like Nick’s ex-wife, Jessica Simpson.

In a since-deleted tweet, a Twitter user named Kimberly wrote, “Ok… elephant in the room… but why does Nick and Vanessa Lachey‘s daughter look like Jessica Simpson?”

2019, new year, new outlook. Let’s be positive, especially with our children. Thanks Kimberly. Happy New Year. — Vanessa Lachey (@VanessaLachey) January 1, 2019

Soon after, Lachey, 38, responded, “2019, new year, new outlook. Let’s be positive, especially with our children. Thanks Kimberly. Happy New Year.”

Lachey and Nick married in 2011; in addition to Brooklyn, who turns 4 on Saturday, they also share sons Camden, 6, and Phoenix, 2. Brooklyn is blonde, which may be how the tweet about Simpson originated, while both boys have brown hair.

Nick, 45, was married to Simpson, 38, from 2002 to 2006, having famously documented their romance on Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica. Simpson went on to marry former NFL player Eric Johnson in 2014, with whom she shares 6-year-old daughter Maxwell and 5-year-old son Ace. The singer and designer is pregnant with their third child.

Lachey told Us Weekly that the secret to her marriage with Nick is to “constantly work at it.”

“I see it as a working marriage, and don’t mean like a job working, but we have to constantly work at it,” the Dancing With The Stars alum said. “I was just telling my girlfriend last night: We don’t settle or run; we go head-on with the problem. We communicate, we talk things through and we listen to the other person. We both know exactly what we want out of life and that’s each other, so we’re gonna make it work.”

She also said that their long history before they decided to tie the knot comes in handy. “We had set a foundation,” the former Total Request Live host said, referring to their five-year relationship prior to walking down the aisle. “We traveled the world. I got to go to album release parties and concerts. And now I get to be a mom and raise little people!”

Over the holidays, Lachey told PopCulture.com that her and Nick’s “dream gift” would be to sleep in.

“Nick and I feel especially grateful this team of year, and at this point, it’s about the kids,” she told PopCulture.com. “Our ‘dream gift’ would be a mommy and daddy day where we could sleep in and catch up around the house — that sounds perfect!”