Vanessa Hudgens Welcomes Baby No. 2

Vanessa Hudgens is officially a mom of two.

The High School Musical star revealed on Instagram on Saturday that she had welcomed her second child.

“Well…. I did it,” Hudgens wrote alongside a photo of her in the hospital, holding husband Cole Tucker’s hand. “Had another baby!!! What a wild ride labor is. It’s truly incredible what our bodies can do.”

Hudgens revealed in July that she and Tucker were expecting. Showing off her baby bump, she wrote, “Round two!!!!” The two tied the knot in December 2023 in Mexico and welcomed their first child the following summer. Hudgens and Tucker have managed to keep their baby out of the spotlight for the most part, if they’re able to, aside from social media posts. Hudgens has been keeping fans updated on her pregnancy journey, the good and the bad. She also took to her Instagram Stories to reveal that she had popped a blood vessel in her eye, but it was certainly worth it.

At the time that Hudgens shared the news of her second pregnancy, it was unknown when Baby Tucker would be making their way into the world, but it was clear she was pretty far along. On Thursday, she wished her followers a Happy Thanksgiving and looked to be absolutely glowing.

(Photo by Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic)

In January 2024, Hudgens gushed to PopCulture.com about her husband in the days following their wedding. “I feel like it’s been lovely,” she said. “I’ve given myself some time to just enjoy it rather than rushing back into work. I think it’s really important to slow down and enjoy these moments in life because they’re big life moments, and you only get them once. So I have definitely taken the time to really soak it in.”

Considering how private Hudgens and Tucker are when it comes to their first child, it wouldn’t be surprising if they also decided to keep baby No. 2 under mostly lock and key. But she seems to be doing well, aside from the popped blood vessel, and she seems ready as ever to handle two kids. This is going to be one role that Hudgens will have for the rest of her life, and it will be exciting to see her embark on this new chapter of her life with Tucker.