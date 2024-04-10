'Vanderpump Rules': Lala Kent Reveals If She's Expecting a Boy or Girl

Lala Kent is about to be a girl mom times two. The Vanderpump Rules star announced she is expecting another girl during an Amazon Live on Tuesday, April 9. She is already mom to Ocean, 3, whom she shares with ex Randall Emmett. "I did not pick the gender because I did IUI [Intrauterine insemination], which is where my eggs stay inside my body. I went to a doctor, they put a little tube up there with the goods and I get what I get, so I didn't get embryos created like they do with IVF [in vitro fertilization]," she explained to fans on the live.

Speaking with PEOPLE ahead of the announcement, she shared her excitement about sharing the details of her second motherhood journey with her fans. "They played such a big role in getting everything that I needed for Ocean. I would forget things because I was a first-time mom and just being able to order and having it delivered quickly — that was when it became like, 'Okay, Amazon has my heart and soul. They really showed up for me.' And then, when I teamed up with them to do Amazon Live, it added an element of safety for me," she said.

She said her public platforms where she shares things with fans is where she feels the most comfortable. "I feel like when I do Vanderpump Rules, it's a show where I get to be myself, but I don't have control of my story. Doing Amazon Live, I feel like I'm hanging out with a bunch of my friends, and it just felt so right to have my gender reveal on there, because the people who have clicked the follow button, those people have become my homies. They slide in the chat. We've become real thick, so I'm very excited to do it this way," she added.

Her baby girl is due this summer. She says she has tons of support that she'll rely on raising her toddler and helping with her newborn. "My village consists of a lot of people. I would say the regulars are my mom, my brother, his friend from back home, Jessica, who moved out here and is a tremendous help," she said. "And then, obviously, Brock and Scheana, who live around the corner from me. They're a part of my orca pod. I'm really excited about the way that we've structured the team for this little one to arrive."