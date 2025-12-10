‘Vampire Diaries’ Actress and ‘Yellowjackets’ Actor Expecting First Baby Together

Candice King and Steven Krueger are expanding their family!

The Vampire Diaries actress, 38, and the Yellowjackets star, 36, are expecting their first child together — King’s third overall.

“We’re having a baby! Baby Krueger coming May 2026!” King wrote on Instagram Monday alongside a photo of her former The Originals co-star embracing her from behind as they look at a positive pregnancy test. “There’s nothing more magical than seeing the word pregnant.”

Recalling the moment they learned she was pregnant as one that left the new parents “speechless and overjoyed,” King went on to call her pregnancy, “The best gift we could hope for this holiday season.”

The We Were Liars actress, who announced her engagement to Krueger in May, is also mom to daughters Florence May, 9, and Josephine June, 5, whom she shares with her ex-husband, The Fray’s Joe King.

King and Krueger’s baby news earned lots of love in the comment section of their announcement, including messages from The Originals co-star Claire Holt, as well as The Vampire Diaries‘ Nina Dobrev and Kat Graham.

“Yayyy,” Holt wrote, “so happy for you both,” as Dobrev commented, “Yesssssss!! Baby Krueger!!” Graham, who announced earlier this month that she is expecting her first child with husband Bryant Wood, also celebrated her friend’s big news, commenting, “Wooohooooo!!!!!”

Steven Krueger, Candice King at the “Yellowjackets” Season 3 Global Premiere held at DGA Theater on February 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images)

King told PEOPLE that she and Krueger have known she was pregnant “for a while now,” calling it a “joyful experience” getting to “surprise and share our happy news with friends and family.”

She added, “I think my daughters were relieved to understand why Mommy was suddenly belching constantly and eating unusual amounts at weird times.”

In order to share the news with their families, King revealed that the couple handed out Save the Dates at a “belated engagement celebration” that ended up being a pregnancy announcement instead of a wedding date.

“I’m so happy that I have us surprising my daughters on video,” she gushed. “It’s a moment we’ll treasure forever.”

Krueger and King first started dating two years ago, with the Pretty Little Liars alum popping the question in May. “A couple of weeks ago @stevenakrueger gave me the best gift of all when he asked me to marry him,” King wrote on Instagram at the time. “Thank you for asking me to dance through life with you.”