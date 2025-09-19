‘The Originals’ Co-Stars Said ‘I Do’ During Secret Wedding

Two stars from The Originals have tied the knot.

Danielle Campbell and Colin Woodell said “I do” in a secret wedding.

A photo from the ceremony was posted on Instagram, with the actors dressed in off-white and white wedding attire, respectively, and sporting big smiles. They first met when Woodell, 33, joined the cast of The Originals for Season 2 in 2014, portraying Aiden in 14 episodes in Seasons 2 and 5. Campbell, meanwhile, had a starring role on the Vampire Diaries spinoff, appearing as Davina Claire in all five seasons.

(Photo by Steven Simione/WireImage)

They got engaged in August 2023, about six months after celebrating their fifth anniversary. Campbell shared some sweet photos on Instagram announcing their upcoming nuptials and the nature-set proposal, showing off the ring. According to Parade, Campbell and Woodell got married on Saturday in Biarritz, France.

At the time they announced their engagement, plenty of TVD stars shared their well-wishes and congratulations. The Originals’ Claire Holt said she was “so happy” for them, and Phoebe Tonkin shared that she loves them both. Vampire Diaries favorite Nina Dobrev simply wrote, “Congratulations,” while Michael Trevino shared a heart emoji. Others also shared sweet messages for the happy couple, but it’s unknown who was in attendance, if any, for the secret wedding.

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for GQ)

Meanwhile, Campbell and Woodell are far from the only couple to have originally met on the set of TVD or The Originals. After meeting on the set of The Vampire Diaries, The Originals star Joseph Morgan and Persia White tied the knot in 2014. In May, TVD’s Candice King and The Originals’ Steven Krueger announced they were engaged, while Arielle Kebbel and Zach Roerig, both from Vampire Diaries, confirmed their relationship in April. Not to mention the several TVD franchise couples that are no longer together.

As of now, Campbell has not posted about the wedding, and Woodell does not seem to be on social media. But they are probably just enjoying their life as a married couple and this new chapter in their lives before officially going public. Just from the looks of the photo that has been posted, they are as happy as ever, and it will be exciting to see the newlyweds living their new life. And fans can always look back at their love story with The Originals on Prime Video.