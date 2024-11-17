Update on CBS Morning Show Host Who Suffered Brain Injury While Pregnant With Twins

We wanted to give PopCulture.com readers an update on one of the stories we covered earlier in 2024, the pregnancy of Clarke Finney. We covered Finney’s pregnancy announcement, which came not long after she disclosed that she had been privately battling a brain injury. Finney, one of the personalities of CBS affiliate KENS 5, is now the mother of two beautiful baby girls.

Finney welcomed the twins — named Zoey and Sarita — in April. Along with the announcement, the Great Day SA host gave her fans a fuller picture of what had transpired amidst her pregnancy.

“In September 2023, I found out I was pregnant and was very excited to become a mom. In October 2023, while I was working out and nine weeks pregnant, I went into cardiac arrest and was rushed to the hospital,” Finney recalled. “Due to the cardiac arrest, I suffered a hypoxic brain injury and spent the next 3 months in the hospital recovering. The medical staff was able to take great care of me and my babies. On April 3rd, we were blessed with the arrival of our two daughters, Zoey and Sarita. They spent 17 days in the NICU but are healthy and are now home with us.

“My recovery is going to be a long one but with therapy and support from my family and friends, I believe I can make a strong recovery. Miss Y’all!

As far as things have been this fall, Finney told an Instagram follower that she was “hanging in there” and her health is “much better now.” The journalist also appeared at a Pink Berets event to receive the Beacon of Hope Award. In her life as a mom, she has shared sweet updates on her baby girls throughout the year.

Finney, who also goes by her full name Clarke Finney Romo, first opened up about her scary ordeal back in January, noting she had to “re-learn everything” amidst her recovery. She has been off TV as she recovers.

“Hey guys, I hope you’ve missed me on tv and I want y’all to know I’ve missed you too,” Finney wrote on Facebook in January. “In October (2023) I had a medical emergency which caused me to have a hypoxic brain injury. I am currently re-learning everything but one thing I haven’t forgotten is how much I love you guys. I miss serving my community and I cant wait to see you all when I fully recover.

“I hope that you understand how much I love you, and how important being a journalist is to me. I would like to say thank you to everyone who has prayed for me, and a very special thank you to the amazing medical staff and therapists who have taken great care of me. Once I fully recover, I look forward to getting back to what I love, and it starts with loving you.”