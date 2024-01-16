CBS Morning Show Host Pregnant With Twins

CBS personality Clarke Finney's life is about to get a bit busier: She's expecting twins! The Great Day SA host shared a sweet pregnancy reveal alongside her husband, Esai Romo, via Instagram and Facebook on Saturday. The couple held up a customized newspaper with headlines about their big baby news.

"BREAKING NEWS: I'M PREGNANT!!" Finney wrote. "I'm so excited for this new chapter in our lives and blessed to have an incredible husband who loves and takes care of me so well. I'm proud of how far we have come as a couple and I know we are going to be amazing parents. I'm excited to be a mom and, Esai, I can't wait to see the incredible father you will become. And it's a dream come true, we're having TWO!!

"We've overcome many obstacles in the last few months but the twins are healthy and ready to meet the world in spring 2024."

Finney didn't reveal the sex of Baby Romo, but promised that "more news" about that fact was coming soon. "Stay tuned," the KENS 5 personality teased.

This joyous news comes amid a frightening period in Finney's life, as she alluded to in her pregnancy announcement. Just days before her pregnancy reveal, she disclosed that she had been privately battling a brain injury. The medical issue was revealed as the cause of her recent hiatus from television.

"Hey guys, I hope you've missed me on tv and I want y'all to know I've missed you too," Finney wrote on Facebook. "In October I had a medical emergency which caused me to have a hypoxic brain injury. I am currently re-learning everything but one thing I haven't forgotten is how much I love you guys. I miss serving my community and I cant wait to see you all when I fully recover.

"I hope that you understand how much I love you, and how important being a journalist is to me. I would like to say thank you to everyone who has prayed for me, and a very special thank you to the amazing medical staff and therapists who have taken great care of me. Once I fully recover, I look forward to getting back to what I love, and it starts with loving you."