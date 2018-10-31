Two ‘Married at First Sight’ Couples Announce They’re Expecting Daughters

There will be two little girls added to the Married at First Sight family very soon!

Both Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd and Anthony D’Amico and Ashley Petta are expecting girls, the Lifetime couples revealed to PEOPLE Tuesday.

Bergman and Dodd, who married in season 7 and announced last week they were expecting, had different gut feelings when it came to the sex of their first child before finding out for sure.

“The day we found out we were having a baby girl was so special,” Begman, 30, said. “Bobby was just sure it was a boy and I felt like I knew it was a girl. I had been having extremely vivid dreams about finding out the gender and I always dreamed of a girl!”

“When we found out, both of us were just so overwhelmed with happiness,” she added. “We wanted to be able to start referring to this sweet thing as a ‘him’ or ‘her.’ It has just multiplied our excitement by a million and we cannot wait to meet her!”

D’Amico and Petta, meanwhile, were more on the same page when it came to the sex, with the couple who met and married in season 5 of the show admitting they were “very excited” to learn they would be having a little girl. Petta, 32, and her husband announced in August they were expecting their first child.

“Girls seem to be the first born on both [sides] of our families so we can’t say we were surprised — but there was a small part of us thinking, ‘Well, I guess it could be a boy?’ ” he said. “All we were really hoping for was a healthy baby, though. I don’t think either of us really had a preference on the sex of the baby.”

“As the dad, my first thought was, ‘Oh man, I’m in trouble!’ ” D’Amico, 35, continued. “I know she will have me wrapped around her little finger. Ashley can’t wait to do all the girl things that moms do with their daughters and I can’t wait to watch them bond.”

Married at First Sight: Honeymoon Island airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime and Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After? airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on the same network.

