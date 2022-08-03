Leona Lewis Gives Birth to First Baby With Husband Dennis Jauch

Leona Lewis is officially a mom. The "Bleeding Love" singer and her producer husband Dennis Jauch welcomed their first child together, Carmel Allegra, on July 22. The couple announced the arrival of their little one on Instagram Aug. 2, sharing a sweet photo of their newborn, clothed in a pink onesie and cradled by Lewis as Jauch rested his hand on Lewis'

"And then there were three," the couple announced in the caption alongside a pink heart and dove emoji. "Our little Carmel Allegra arrived 22.7.22." Carmel's birth comes just three years after Lewis and Jauch tied the knot in a stunning Florence, Italy ceremony. The couple's celebrity friends were quick to congratulate them on the new member of their family, including Michelle Visage, Keri Hilson, Jessie J and Keo Motsepe, all of whom left signs of their happiness for the couple in the comment section.

Lewis announced her pregnancy in March, posting a photo showing off her baby bump on Instagram alongside the caption, "Can't wait to meet you in the Summer." Jauch posted the same photo at the time, writing in the caption, "Biggest gift I could've asked for coming this Summer," and cheekily adding, "You're one hot a- Mama."

Throughout her pregnancy, the Grammy-nominated singer has shared her journey with her fans and followers, giving them intimate looks at her baby shower as well as the more difficult parts of pregnancy, like her morning sickness. "This is me feeling the summer weekend vibessss (while also feeling nauseous!!! Yes still getting morning sickness, which should be called all the time sickness whaaa)," she wrote in a June 11 Instagram post, noting that "regardless still trying to enjoy & appreciate the journey."

On June 23, Lewis shared a photo of her first shoot with her baby bump, joking that "this was when I still had a belly button guys." On a more serious note, the musician added, "There are so many emotional, physical, personal and professional changes to embrace and as I write this I'm thinking of all the mums and dads out there that go through so much to bring precious little ones into the world. .. It's not long now and I just wanted to send so much love to everyone today."