'Twilight' Star and Fiancee Expecting First Child Together

Twilight alum Peter Facinelli is expecting a second child with his fiance, actress Lily Anne Harrison. The couple announced the good news on Instagram on Saturday with a few jokes for their fans. Harrison started it with a selfie showing she is pretty far along, explaining: "Not a burrito belly."

Facinelli commented on the post: "You're pregnant? Why didn't you tell me?" with a shocked emoji. This was clearly a joke, as he re-posted the selfie on his Story with two references to his past work. He wrote: "Glowing... 'Can't Hardly Wait' to add to my 'coven' with u at my side," and the hashtag "dad jokes." Facinelli played the paternal Dr. Carlisle Cullen in The Twilight Saga, and he has never shied away from the fandom. Many of them sent their well-wishes upon hearing this good news.

"Ah!!! You are sooo beautiful and glowing!!" one fan wrote. Another added: "Congratulations Lily!! Congratulations [Peter]!!! So excited for you and the girls!" while a third commented: "Congrats mama. So exciting!!"

Facinelli has three daughters from his first marriage to actress Jennie Garth. The two were married from 2001 to 2013. Afterward, Facinelli was engaged to actress Jaimie Alexander for a few years, but the two never married. At 48 years old he has plenty of parenting experience already, but it looks like this will be the first child for 33-year-old Harrison.

Facinelli has also embraced fatherhood as a meme in a way. His social media posts often reference Twilight and Carlisle in particular, including a Father's Day post featuring a supercut of some of his moments on screen. In 2020, Facinelli told PEOPLE that he would return to the Twilight franchise again "in a heartbeat," adding: "I love that character. [He's] so much fun to play and that world is so fun."

Facinelli could get his chance if any of author Stephanie Meyer's further writings get adapted. The Twilight Saga has continued well past Breaking Dawn on the page -- first Meyer published Life and Death: Twilight Reimagined, where the genders of the two main characters were swapped for a more or less identical store. She later published a novella called The Short Second Life of Bree Tanner, and in 2020 she finally released her long-awaited novel Midnight Sun, which retells the events of Twilight from Edward Cullen's perspective. Meyer has said that she has plans to return to the Twilight universe down the line.