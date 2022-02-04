‘Twilight’ Star Kellan Lutz Celebrates Surprising Pregnancy News With Wife Brittany in New Video

Kellan Lutz will be celebrating 2022 with two under two! The Twilight alum and his wife Brittany Lutz are expecting their second child together. The couple, who are parents to daughter Ashtyn Lilly, who turns one later this month, confirmed the pregnancy news on social media on Thursday, sharing the sweet moment Lutz learned he was going to be a father of two.

In a clip shared to each of their respective Instagram accounts and captioned, “2 under 2 in 2022,” Brittany got a little clever with her pregnancy reveal. The Embraced with Grace podcast host invited her husband to a calendar event titled “Baby No. 2 Due Date,” prompting Lutz to react with plenty of excitement. After sharing the news, Brittany told her husband, “I couldn’t wait to tell you!” In sharing the video, which also included a sweet clip of the couple with daughter Ashtyn, who was wearing a “Big Sister,” shirt, Lutz wrote, “God is Good! Babies are the Best! Love you forever and always “Brittany Lutz].” Brittany added in her own caption, “Some might say we’re crazy, we say we’re crazy BLESSED.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lutz and Brittany married in November 2017. The couple announced they were expecting a baby girl in November 2019, though they shared the devastating news just months later in February 2020 that Brittany suffered a miscarriage. In an Instagram post at the time, Brittany said the winter was the “hardest season” of her life, explaining, “I think it is important to try to always operate from a place of positivity, but that doesn’t mean you don’t acknowledge the other side too. We are human after all. We all hurt, bleed, cry. Feeling the negative emotions doesn’t make you negative.” The couple welcomed daughter Ashtyn on Feb. 22, 2021.

Lutz is best known for his portrayal of Emmett Cullen in the Twilight movies. He also played Dean Russell in the 2010 A Nightmare On Elm Street. His other credits include The Legend of Hercules, Immortals, and What Men Want. He stars as Ken Crosby on CBS’ FBI spin-off FBI: Most Wanted. Brittany, meanwhile, hosts the Embraced with Grace podcast.

News of the couple’s little one on the way was met with an outpouring of congratulatory messages for the soon-to-be parents of two, including many of Lutz’s former Twilight co-stars. Ashley Greene, who starred as Alice Cullen, commented, “Yes!!! Congratulations.” Rosale Hale actress Nikki Reed added, “OH MY GOSH YOU TWO! Congratulations. I need to snuggle those babies as soon as possible!!!”