‘Twilight’ Star Kellan Lutz and Wife Brittany Suffer Miscarriage at 6 Months

Twilight actor Kellan Lutz and his wife Brittany Lutz shared awful news on Thursday. The couple, who married in 2017, suffered a miscarriage after six months. Brittany kept fans up to date on every step of her pregnancy journey on Instagram, openly discussing the couple’s struggles to have a baby.

Lutz and Brittany shared the same photo of Brittany on their Instagram pages, alongside two emotional captions.

“My Wonder Woman. It’s been a crazy rollercoaster of a week with a lot of emotions,” Lutz, 34, wrote. “Taking heartbrokenness to a whole new level but Grateful for these past 6 months and the journey itself. In life we might not get the answers to all of our questions but we will always remain [faithful]! God will restore.”

“I love you [Brittany],” Lutz continued. “Thank you all for all your love, respect in this private time, understanding of this situation, and utmost support! Just know we love you all and appreciate you all and we process all differently. Cant wait to see our baby girl in Heaven when God calls us home.”

Brittany called it “my absolute honor and pleasure” to be her baby girl’s mother for the past six months.

“I did my best and it was an absolute joy seeing your little face all those times on that screen and feeling your tiny kicks,” Brittany wrote. “I don’t know why it happened the way it did, but part of me finds so much peace knowing you never experienced pain or heartache and never will. You’re in the arms of Jesus now and one day we will get to meet you for real. Until I see you in heaven… your mommy loves you so much.”

Brittany said she was still not ready to discuss the details of her miscarriage, but was “so grateful” for her husband, who has been by her side throughout this process.

“I have the best most supportive family,” Brittany continued. “The prayers from friends have meant everything. My incredible doctor and the amazing team at UCLA Medical Center who kept me alive are the real MVPs. And to all of you who donate blood- I have never been more grateful for you. Without you people like me wouldn’t be here. “

In the end, Brittany thanked her fans for expecting their privacy. She plans to “take some time away to process and heal.”

Brittany also shared the same photo in her Instagram Story and told fans she is taking a social media break.

Lutz and Brittany announced they were expecting in November and revealed she was having a baby girl on New Year’s Eve. In a Jan. 22 post, Brittany mentioned they lost a pregnancy in the past and she needed surgery “to fix problems in my uterus and create a hospitable environment to actually grow a child.”

Lutz is best-known fo playing Emmett Cullen in the Twilight movies. He now stars as Agent Ken Crosby on CBS’ FBI: Most Wanted.

