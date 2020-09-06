Kellan Lutz and Wife Brittany Expecting Baby Only 7 Months After Miscarriage

✖

Twilight actor Kellan Lutz and wife Brittany Lynn had wonderful news to share on Instagram Friday. The two are expecting a baby, just seven months after Brittany suffered a miscarriage. Brittany miscarried in February, six months into the pregnancy. She was afraid she would never be able to conceive again, so the pregnancy came as a complete surprise.

At the end of a video the couple shared on Instagram, Lutz and Brittany revealed that they had another special guest joining them, leading to Brittany getting up and showing off her baby bump. "For those that don't know, we are pregnant," Lutz said, reports E! News. "Thank you all for lining with us, praying for us, supporting us. We're so excited." Brittany added it was "not a trill" and they were not posting a throwback video.

Brittany, 32, said the baby was unexpected. "You know, obviously it was a surprise losing our daughter at the beginning of the year," she said. "That was tough, and still is. There still are hard moments. We definitely went through a lot and I still would like to share my journey in some way that I can in the future." She referred to their new bundle of joy as a "little promise baby" and they thanked their fans for supporting them.

On Saturday, Brittany shared another video, shot in their hotel room while they go on a weekend getaway. In the clip, she discussed how following God has made her feel positive during this pregnancy and avoid being fearful of losing her baby. "Man am I glad I pressed in! Now here I am with the best my marriage has ever been, a new miracle on the way, and zero fear of the future," she wrote in the caption. "I hope this blesses you!"

Lutz and Brittany married in November 2017 and announced they were expecting a baby girl in November 2019. In February, they shared the sad news that Brittany suffered a miscarriage. In an Instagram post at the time, Brittany said the winter was the "hardest season" her life. "I think it is important to try to always operate from a place of positivity, but that doesn't mean you don't acknowledge the other side too," she wrote on Instagram. "We are human after all. We all hurt, bleed, cry. Feeling the negative emotions doesn't make you negative."

Lutz is best known for playing Emmett Cullen in the Twilight movies and played Dean Russell in the 2010 A Nightmare On Elm Street. His other credits include The Legend of Hercules, Immortals, and What Men Want. He now stars as Ken Crosby on CBS' FBI spin-off FBI: Most Wanted. The crime drama will return for a second season later this year.