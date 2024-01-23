TV Host Welcomes Baby to Start 2024 Following Secret Pregnancy

Natasha Raskin Sharp was keeping an adorable secret throughout 2023. The BBC Bargain Hunt star kicked off 2024 by announcing that she is officially a mom after starting the year by welcoming her first baby with husband Joe Sharp, the couple having kept the pregnancy a secret.

"What a way to start the year – the last few days have been nothing short of immense," Sharp captioned an adorable image of her newborn grasping her fingers. The TV presenter, 37, went on to share that she will be taking a break from her radio and TV jobs following the arrival of her newborn, writing, "I'll be handing over my Thursday night [BBC Radio Scotland] duties to the excellent [Ravi Sagoo] for a short spell – thanks, Ravi. Catch him from 10pm on [BBC Sounds]." She added that "in the meantime, there'll be lots of new [BBC Bargain Hunt] and [Antiques Road Trip] action (filmed when baby was a mere bump). Back soon! X."

The proud new mom welcomed her newborn with her husband, who is a producer on Antiques Road Trip. The couple first met behind the scenes of the BBC show in 2013 and tied the knot in a small ceremony held in Scotland in 2016. Although they did not announced they were expecting, some fans suspects a baby was on the way for the couple after they began to notice that Sharp seemed to be hiding her belly in recent pictures, all of which were taken from the waist up, the Mirror reported.

News that the couple did in fact welcome a little one was met with plenty of congratulations. Commenting on the post, one of Sharp's more than 30,000 Instagram followers wrote, "Aww, that's such lovely news. Congratulations to you all. Enjoy this wonderful time," with another adding, "Oh many congratulations Natasha to you and your husband. Wonderful news, lots of joy and happiness." Replying to the birth announcement shared to X (formerly Twitter), another person said, "CONGRATULATIONS!!! Wish you well and enjoy motherhood."

Sharp, the daughter of contemporary artist Philip Raskin, is an antiques and art expert. She hots several BBC daytime shows, including Flog It!, Bargain Hunt, and Antiques Road Trip. She is also a regular presenter on BBC Radio Scotland and has hosted story segments for The One Show.