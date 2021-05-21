Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler Reacts to Her Kids Calling Her an 'Absent' Parent

✖

Travis Barker's ex, Shanna Moakler is shooting down rumors and accusations that she's an "absent" parent to her kids who she shares with the Blink 182 drummer and boxer Oscar De La Hoya. Moakler is the mother to 22-year-old daughter Ationa De La Hoya, 17-year-old son Landon Asher Barker and 15-year-old daughter Alabama Luelle Barker, and according to her she is a better parent than she's being painted out to be by the public and her kids. However, despite her stating she's not an "absent" mother, her kids are saying otherwise.

"The claims of being absent from my children's lives are false and incredibly hurtful. Co-parenting is hard, but I have always and will continue to prioritize my children's happiness and well-being," she told PEOPLE. "I refuse to involve them in a vindictive parenting competition where feelings are bound to get hurt. Encouraging relationships with both parents is a duty on both mother and father. I know one day my children will see through the fame and money machine they have been thrust into and realize their mother loves and will always be there for them."

Both Alabama and Landon have talked about their mother publicly claiming that she's not a picture-perfect mom that so many are painting her out to be. Alabama recently took to TikTok to share a video and when one commenter accused her of "taking sides" between her mom and Barker, she was quick to share her thoughts, saying, "Actually if you weren't such a dumb a— you would realize our mom has never been in our lives and isn't there for us like our dad is." In the video, she was singing to the song "Barking" by Ramz and captioned it with, "I cut off family too. They do you the dirtiest."

She also reposted an alleged message her mother sent her via a DM making comments on Barker's new relationship with Kourtney Kardashian and once again clarified for fans how she truly feels. "My mom has never completely been in my life. Can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom? Did your mom ask to see you on Mother's Day cause mine didn't? I'm done keeping it a secret, reality shows."

Moakler did comment on her exes new relationship saying that as long as Kardashian is good to her kids, that's all she cares about. Since the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and musician have been dating, they have not held back on their feelings or PDA, and fans are here for it. Fans have noticed that Kardashian seems like she's the happiest she's ever been in a relationship and isn't shying away from showing her man off to everyone.