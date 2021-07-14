Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Reportedly Tie the Knot Amid Pregnancy Speculation

✖

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian allegedly got married this weekend, according to Kardashian's hairstylist. Stylist Glen Coco made a post alluding to the wedding on social media. This comes amid rumors and speculation that Kardashian is pregnant after Barker was spotted rubbing Kardashian's stomach as the two spent time in Las Vegas.

"...NOWWW I understand why [people] tie the knot in Vegas," Coco wrote alongside several photos of Barker and Kardashian on Instagram this weekend. "There's nothing like love AND a good time." Coco's photos showed Kardashian and Barker in the same outfits they wore to UFC 265 on Saturday night, where they were seen kissing frantically in front of the cameras. On their way there, Barker even rubbed Kardashian's belly in a way that had fans speculating she was pregnant.

Barker and Kardashian were waiting for a car to pick them up from the airport in Las Vegas when their intimate moment was caught on video and published by In Touch Weekly. Now, fans are wondering if 42-year-old Kardashian could be expecting her fourth child, in addition to possibly being newlywed.

Kardashian and Barker were headed to UFC 264 on Saturday, July 10 when the video was taken. It showed Barker rubbing Kardashian's midsection as they stood on the sidewalk, then the two shared a prolonged kiss. Kardashian was wearing black leather pants and a one-shoulder crop top, and if she is pregnant she must be far from showing. Meanwhile, Barker wore a leather jacket over a white t-shirt and red plaid pants.

Barker and Kardashian stole attention with more public displays of affection at the fight itself as well. The two could be seen making out clearly from the TV cameras, and play-by-play announcer Jon Anik even remarked: "Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian must know the camera is on them."

An insider previously told In Touch that "marriage is almost certain" for Kardashian and Barker. They said that Kardashian's sisters "say they've never seen Kourtney this crazy in love," and that matriarch Kris Jenner "is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy. It's an exciting time for Kourtney and no one deserves it more than her."

However, that source also said that Jenner's biggest fear was that Barker and Kardashian would "elope," skipping all the pomp and circumstance of an elaborate A-list wedding. They said that Jenner was "waiting for that call" to inform her that a wedding was coming up soon.

Jenner may not be pleased, but many fans are judging by the comments on social media. So far, Barker and Kardashian have not confirmed or denied the rumors of their wedding.