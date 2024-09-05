'Inside Edition' Correspondent Injured in Kitchen Accident: Jim Moret Reveals What Went Wrong

Inside Edition correspondent Jim Moret is on the mend following a scary kitchen mishap. Just days after presenting a news story on how to safely use mandolines amid the viral cucumber salad trend, the esteemed broadcast journalist revealed in an Aug. 28 Instagram post that he cut his finger on the culinary utensil.

"Even after doing a story on @insideedition on the dangers of kitchen mandolines – I still sliced the tip of my finger last night using one at home," Moret, the son of the late James Darren, revealed. He went on to credit a neighbor for coming to his rescue, writing, "Fortunately my neighbor and friend @drzarrabi came to my rescue and dressed it. Thank you Michael!"

Moret's kitchen accident sparked a flurry of responses, with his Inside Edition colleague Alison Hall commenting, "Noooo Jim!! Ouch!" Moret responded to the remark by writing, "I am a goof. Clearly." Another person assured Moret that he was not alone, sharing, "that's the exact one I lost the tip of my ring finger on! Always use the food holder." Somebody else wrote, "we have that exact mandolin and I use it all the time and have never sliced my finger on it. A few weeks ago my husband used it and sliced the end of his finger on the first potato!"

Moret is a veteran journalist who began his career as a legal and general assignment reporter at KABC-TV, per his Inside Edition profile. He later worked for KCBS-TV and Twentieth Television's Personalities, also co-hosting EDJ-Entertainment Daily Journal. Prior to joining Inside Edition, where he currently serves as the chief correspondent, Moret was with CNN for nearly a decade.

Along with his frequent TV appearances, Moret also shares life updates on social media. His Aug. 29 Instagram post marks his most recent Instagram update and is now serving as a place for his followers to share their condolences following the passing of his father, James Darren. Moret revealed on Sept. 2 that his father passed away, telling The Hollywood Reporter that the Gidget and T.J. Hooker actor was recently hospitalized and due to undergo aortic valve replacement surgery. Darren, however, was deemed too weak to have the procedure and was later hospitalized at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he passed away in his sleep Monday.

Sending thoughts to the journalist, one person commented on the Aug. 29 post, "Not until this morning did I realize who your father was. I'm sending my very deepest sympathy to you and to all who loved him." Somebody else wrote, "Condolences for the passing of your father."