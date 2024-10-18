WCVB NewsCenter 5 anchor Doug Meehan found himself trading his familiar studio chair for a hospital bed after experiencing a medical emergency that briefly took him off the air. The incident, which occurred on a Thursday evening following a day of work, left viewers concerned about the well-being of the popular Boston ABC television personality.

Meehan, known for his engaging presence on WCVB’s weekday morning EyeOpener newscasts, shared details of his ordeal through a TikTok video posted on Saturday. In the clip, which appeared to be filmed from a hospital room, Meehan revealed the sudden nature of his health scare: “Life moves pretty fast. Thursday was hosting a beautiful event at Gillette Stadium. By Thursday night, I was being rushed to the hospital in an ambulance because of a blockage in my bowel.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 60-year-old anchor, a prostate cancer survivor, explained that he had just undergone the removal of a nasogastric (NG) tube. “That was not fun,” Meehan said, adding that more updates were to come.

This medical device, typically inserted through the nose and into the stomach, is commonly used in cases of bowel obstruction to alleviate pressure and drain fluids or air, potentially preventing further complications.

According to medical experts at the Mayo Clinic, intestinal obstruction is a serious condition that impedes the passage of food or liquid through the small intestine or colon. The causes can vary, ranging from post-surgical adhesions and hernias to colon cancer and certain medications. Inflammatory conditions such as Crohn’s disease or diverticulitis can also lead to intestinal strictures, resulting in blockages.

The symptoms of intestinal obstruction can be quite distressing. They may include intermittent abdominal pain, loss of appetite, constipation, vomiting, and the inability to pass gas or have a bowel movement. Abdominal swelling is also a common sign. Without prompt medical intervention, the blocked sections of the intestine can potentially become necrotic, leading to severe complications. However, with timely and appropriate care, the condition is often treatable.

Meehan’s candid sharing of his experience on social media garnered significant attention, with his TikTok video amassing over 130,000 views by Tuesday morning. Fans and well-wishers flooded the comments section with messages of support and hope for his swift return to the airwaves.

Meehan made an unexpectedly quick recovery. Less than a week after his hospitalization, he returned to his anchor duties at WCVB. Early Wednesday morning, Meehan posted another TikTok video from the studio, announcing his return to work.

“Well good morning everybody,” Meehan said in the pre-dawn hours. “We’re back to work. So some good news there. Um, better off being here at 3 o’clock in the morning than where I was.”

The anchor shared images documenting his medical journey, including pictures of an IV in his arm, his feet on a stretcher in an ambulance, and a CT scan of his abdomen and pelvis. Meehan expressed appreciation for the outpouring of support he received during his brief absence: “So again, I just wanted to thank everybody for your well wishes, your thoughts, and all your love. So it helped me get through, and we’ll see if we get back on the… back on the ole gerbil wheel here.”

Meehan’s return to the broadcast was met with enthusiasm from his devoted audience. Social media platforms buzzed with messages of relief and joy at seeing the familiar face back on screen.

Meehan’s career in Boston media spans decades and includes various high-profile positions. Before joining WCVB in late 2015, he hosted The Doug Meehan Show on Boston’s WTKK 96.9 FM. He also became the market’s first full-time helicopter reporter at WFXT-TV (formerly Fox 25), covering traffic and breaking news from the skies. His resume includes stints as a reporter and anchor at WHDH-TV and a reporter for New England Cable News.