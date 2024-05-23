Michael Strahan's Daughter Isabella's Heartbreaking Cancer Treatment Side Effect

Michael Strahan's daughter, Isabella Strahan, is candidly sharing the challenges she's facing as she undergoes cancer treatment, including the distressing side effect of memory loss. Isabella posted on Tuesday to her YouTube channel an update on her health after being diagnosed with a brain tumor known as medulloblastoma in January. She said in her post that after three rounds of chemotherapy, she was "not in much pain."

"I don't remember Tuesday, 'cause I'm given this drug to protect my hearing and just because I have a reaction to it, they give me Ativan. And for some reason, this happened last time too, I can't remember a single thing about that day," Isabella said to her nearly 40,000 YouTube subscribers about the anxiety medication Ativan (also known as Lorazepam).

She explained in her May 21 video update that the unnamed medication in clinical trials protects her hearing but causes her to experience "rigor," which means she shakes and becomes very cold. The video has footage from Isabella's recent hospital visit, during which she ate a sandwich that she had forgotten she had ordered. She mentions that the medication may be responsible for her seemingly "loopy" demeanor over the past few videos.

It was also revealed by the 19-year-old, in her vlog titled "Post Chemo Round 3," that she only has one more round of chemotherapy to go, which is scheduled to take place in June. "I'm kind of scared like once I'm done, how am I going to go back to normal life 'cause I feel like there's always going to be another treatment or something that I have to do," Isabella Strahan said, adding, "otherwise I'm good."

The Good Morning America host and Isabella first revealed her cancer diagnosis on the morning show with anchor Robin Roberts in January. Previously, Isabella chronicled her health journey in a February vlog, in which she described the pain she had while recovering from chemotherapy at home. It was her first time out of the hospital in a month.

"I feel like I'm having a heart attack," she said while sitting on a couch, before going on to refer to chemotherapy as "the longest journey" and describing her anxiety about the future. "I think it just stresses me out because so much could go wrong I feel," Isabella said. "Oh no, my heart hurts. That could mean I'm having a heart attack, or, like, my eye is strained. What if my eyes stop working?"