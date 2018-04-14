Tori Spelling Accused of Shading Her Stepson in New Post

Tori Spelling posted a photo of herself to Instagram with 1-year-old son, Beau, last Saturday, but many fans took it as a slight to her step-son.

“It’s National Love Our Children Day,” Spelling wrote in her caption. “Being a [Mama Bear] 5 times over is the most amazing gift in the entire world. I’m so blessed to be raising and loving these 5 unique and special humans.”

“Thank you Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn, and Beau for choosing me to be your mama!” she continued. “Loving every moment of our [big family adventures].”

While some fans were touched by the parenting shout-out, some couldn’t help but bring up Jack, Dean McDermott‘s son from his previous marriage. Longtime followers of the reality star couple frequently accuse Spelling of overlooking of omitting Jack, and this time was no different.

“Your step son must feel so left out,” one person wrote. “You don’t even consider him one of your kids?!?”

Other commenters took easier shots, taking the liberty of grilling Spelling about her family’s personal finances.

“Don’t you feel like both you and you (sic) partner should get jobs and start paying off loans?” one person asked.

“I think it’s Dean who needs to start pulling his weight,” chimed in another. “Tori at least tries. He needs to man up.”

“Yes she does!” added a third person. “The boy lives with his mom; I think in Canada. Tori does more for that boy then (sic) his dead beat dad does”.

The couple got married in 2006, after meeting on the set of a Lifetime TV movie, Mind Over Murder, and immediately began a passionate affair. The two of them reportedly slept together the night they met, despite the fact that they were both married to other people at the time.

Since then, the two actors have had five children, starred in several reality shows together, and moved around a lot. Meanwhile, Spelling has released several books detailing their unconventional and malleable lifestyle together.

These days, McDermott and Spelling are in the headlines a lot, as fans wonder if they might be getting a divorce, and they deal with the fall out of their recent run-ins with the law. In addition, they’ve racked up hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of debt, and are constantly battling to get their finances back under control.

McDermott and Spelling have been locked in a legal battle with City National Bank for years over a $400,000 loan, reportedly made in December of 2012.

The couple has failed to pay off the loan and the associated interest for years, resulting in at least one lawsuit filed by the bank in December of 2016.

As the proceedings carry on the loan continues to accrue interest, fees and penalties, and the bank has been counting it up all along the way.